Rs 10 crore extortion case: DG (Prisons) transferred from Tihar

New Delhi: Director General (Prisons) Sandeep Goel has been transferred from the Tihar Jail here, days after jailed conman Sukesh Chandrashekhar alleged extortion of Rs 10 crore for protection in prison.



According to an official order issued on Friday, the 1989-batch AGMUT cadre officer has been transferred from Tihar Jail and asked to report to the police headquarters (PHQ) for further orders.

"Sanjay Beniwal, a 1989-batch IPS officer, is the new DG (Prisons)," it stated.

Beniwal is currently posted as the Special Commissioner of Police (perception management and media cell) in the Delhi Police.

Goel took the charge of Director General (Prisons) on July 17, 2019.

Chandrashekhar had written to Delhi Lt Governor V K Saxena alleging that AAP leader Satyendar Jain "extorted" Rs 10 crore from him in 2019 to ensure his safety in prison.

The conman alleged that Jain asked him to pay Rs 1.50 crore to Goel, who, he said, was a loyal associate of his. A total of Rs 10 crore was paid to Jain, and Rs 12.50 crore to Goel.

Chandrashekhar, who is lodged in Mandoli jail here in connection with a Rs 200 crore money laundering case, submitted the letter to the LG on October 8 through his advocate Ashok K Singh, making the startling allegations against the AAP leader.