Rs 1 crore ex-gratia to family of LNJP doctor who died of Covid

New Delhi: Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Monday announced an ex-gratia of Rs 1 crore to the family of Dr Aseem Gupta, a senior doctor in the Delhi government-run Lok Nayak Jai Prakash Hospital here, who lost the battle against COVID-19 and passed away in a private hospital here. The CM said, "We have lost a very valuable fighter."



The CM in a tweet on Monday morning said, "Dr Aseem Gupta, a senior doctor of LNJP Hospital succumbed to COVID y'day. He was known for going out of his way to serve his patients. We have lost a very valuable fighter. Delhi salutes his spirit and sacrifice. I just spoke to his wife and offered my condolences and support."

Dr Gupta was a Specialist, Grade I, in the Department of Anaesthesia at the LNJP Hospital. At a digital press conference, CM Kejriwal said that the senior doctor "is an inspiration for us, and the people of Delhi and the people of the entire country; I salute him for his spirit and his sacrifice", adding that while an honorary compensation of Rs 1 crore would be given to his family, "there is no value attached to anyone's life, people like him smile along the way of sacrificing their lives in serving the people and the country."

The Chief Minister said, "I had a long conversation with his wife who is also a doctor. She had also contracted the novel Coronavirus but has now thankfully recovered from it. It is because of these doctors that we are able to fight a strong battle against Corona." A condolence meeting to pay respects to Dr Gupta was held in the office of the Medical Director of the LNJP hospital, a senior official said.

Dr Gupta's wife on Monday said her husband was a man with a fighting spirit and that is how she "will remember him".

Lt Governor Anil Baijal also tweeted to express his condolences: "Deeply saddened at the death of Dr Aseem Gupta of LNJP who served tirelessly in fight against COVID-19. He was a great warrior who brought glory to the frontline doctors and health workers. My utmost sympathies are with family members!".

The LNJP Hospital in a statement on Sunday had said, "He was a frontline anaesthesia specialist who contracted COVID-19 infection while on duty. He tested positive on June 6, when he had mild symptoms and was shifted to a quarantine facility. His symptoms aggravated on June 7 and he was admitted to the Intensive Care Unit of the LNJP Hospital. He was shifted to Max Hospital, Saket on June 8 on his request, it said, adding that he expired at the facility on Saturday.