Rs 1 cr ex-gratia for 28 families of Corona warriors

New Delhi: The Delhi government will provide a 'Samman Rashi' of Rs 1 crore to the families of 28 corona warriors who lost their lives during the COVID-induced pandemic while serving the patients and society.



In a meeting chaired by Deputy CM Manish Sisodia said that corona warriors have worked selflessly during the pandemic and sacrificed their lives to protect humanity and society without caring for their own lives. "No amount can compensate for the loss of the family of the martyred corona warriors, but their family will definitely get a means to live a dignified life through this amount," he said. The government has given the same ex-gratia to families of 31 corona warriors.

"Today, an amount of Rs 1 crore each has been sanctioned for the families of 28 Corona Warriors who saved lakhs of lives, without caring about their own lives during COVID. The government stands with the families of Corona warriors," CM Arvind Kejriwal wrote on Twitter.

Among the 28 warriors an OT Assistant of GTB Hospital Ganesh Sah, used to work in the 'red zone' area, with the critical Covid patients in the Department of Anesthesiology. His services included Covid cesarean and other Covid surgeries. He got infected while serving the patients in the red zone and succumbed to the virus on May 6, 2021. The government will give an honorarium of Rs 1 crore for his family.

Thousands of corona warriors including doctors, medical staff, support staff, and sanitation workers worked day and night to fight this unprecedented pandemic and many of them were martyred while serving the people, Sisodia added.