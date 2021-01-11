RPF files complaint against fake recruitment website

New delhi: The Railway Protection Force (RPF) claimed that a fake website of Railway Recruitment Board (RRB) has been prepared by fraudsters to dupe people. Police have registered a case in this regard.



According to police, the complaint was given from the office of Senior Divisional Security Commissioner (RPF) to Special Cell. "National Critical Information Infrastructure Protection Centre (NCIIP) has informed them about a phishing website resembling Indian Railways web portal," the complainant told police.

According to the official, NCIIP noticed a new domain during its routine check and found the RRB website. "As such the aim of the fake website appears to trick prospective candidates of RRBs and RRCs with the false promise of recruitment in the Indian Railways," the complainant informed the police.

In the complaint, RPF informed that in the fake website it was seen that fraudsters have given GM quota, MR quota on the homepage of the website. But during the investigation, it was found that there was no such quota. "The website has been given an authentic look. As such the motive of creating this is purely ulterior," complainant informed Delhi Police.

According to police, they have registered a case under Sections 419, 420, 468 and 471 of IPC at Special Cell. It was not the first case reported. Last year, the Railway Ministry had asked all RRB candidates to exercise caution when looking up the latest information about the exams on the internet.

It was not the first case reported. Last year, scamsters in the Capital had stolen identities of Delhi Metro officials to dupe unsuspecting job seekers by offering them make-believe positions with the DMRC and the Uttar Pradesh Rail Corporation instead of money.