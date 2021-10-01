Rohini court gunfight: HC takes it up suo motu, asks for suggestions

New Delhi: The Delhi High Court Thursday took suo motu cognizance of the Rohini Court shootout that left three dead and said there was a need for proper and effective deployment of a sufficient number of police personnel in courts.



A bench of Chief Justice DN Patel and Justice Jyoti Singh issued notice to the Delhi Police, Delhi government, and Central government, as well as the Delhi High Court Bar Association, and directed that suggestions in the form of an affidavit or a report be filed on the issue of maintaining security at courts.

We have taken suo motu cognizance of the incident which took place in Rohini court. This court wants valuable suggestions from respondents for security at all court complexes in Delhi, said the Chief Justice.

The bench said that there was a need for a fool-proof entry system in courts, installation of metal detectors, under vehicle surveillance system, CCTV cameras at strategic points, and proper training of police personnel as well as a regular meeting of all stakeholders.

We want suggestions from you (lawyers' bodies). Maximum two pages. There is always resistance (from lawyers against checking) not because they do not want to be checked but because everyone is in a hurry, the court observed.

In view of the initiation of the suo motu proceedings, the court refused to entertain the public interest litigation by one Gaurav Mishra on the same issue.

For the same cause, there cannot be half a dozen petitions. You can file your intervention application there. We are not saying no to you. We are allowing your intervention in advance, the bench said.

The matter would be heard next on October 5.