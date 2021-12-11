Rohini court blast: Police still don't have a suspect

New Delhi: After the incident of a low-intensity blast at Delhi's Rohini court's room no 102 on Thursday morning, the question remains over the inept technical surveillance and security system of the court premises. Although video footage, captured with a mobile phone is getting widely circulated, the police are facing major hardship in investigating the incident as there is no operational CCTV camera was found.



Millennium Post spoke to some lawyers of the Rohini court, who claimed that there are CCTV cameras installed around eight gates — 3 to 4 cameras are installed at every gate. Some cameras are also installed in the parking area. Some other points in the court but most of them are not working.

Moreover, as CCTV cameras are not installed anywhere except the gates, the investigating teams of the Delhi Police are yet to find clues over the suspect, who was allegedly carrying the bag with explosives inside the courtroom, sources said. "Dozens of police personnel scanned the CCTV footages across the court premises but the 'exact' footage directing them towards the suspect or the place of blast occurred, still could not be found," a police official said.

According to sources of the Special Cell, the IED which was blasted in the court was made by keeping the IED in steel tiffin which was kept in an old black-coloured bag but the IED was not assembled properly so the blast was of low intensity. After the blast, the police team has also found iron nails, batteries used for motorcycles, pieces of glass, and wires from the spot. NSG and the forensic team reached the spot for investigation; the samples have been taken for examination.

Rohini court again is in the headlines, in three months, with yet another flustered incident after infamous gangster, Jitender Gogi and his associates were gunned down during court proceedings. Gunmen dressed as lawyers present in court had shot gangster Gogi. Even then, the question was raised regarding the security arrangements at the court premises.

However, such incidents at court premises are not new in India. In 2011, a bomb was placed under the car outside Gate No-7 of the Delhi High Court in which there was a loud explosion and many people were injured. The Delhi Police called it a terrorist attack and the investigation was given to the NIA. In 2007, the courts of Uttar Pradesh, Jaipur were targeted by Indian Mujahideen terrorists, which carried out serial blasts. But here, the investigation is still in the

process.