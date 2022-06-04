Rohini-based surgeon held in kidney transplant racket

New Delhi: The Delhi Police arrested one more accused and doctor in connection with the kidney transplant racket case. A team of Hauz Khas police station arrested Dr Priyansh Sharma aka Sameer (34), a resident of Delhi's Rohini. The accused pursued MBBS from Rammurati, Bareli (SRMSIS) from 2007 to 2013 and MS degree Safai Etawa of Uttar Pradesh from 2015 to 2018. He is a surgeon who is working in a reputed hospital of Delhi. He used to provide his services to gang leader Kuldeep aka KD during the illegal transplantation of kidneys in Guhana, Sonipat of Haryana.



Earlier, police arrested 10 people in connection with the case on Thursday. The kidney racket was being run through a social media group. Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP) South Delhi Benita Mary Jaikar also confirmed that the accused used to remove kidneys in a hospital in Sonipat. The doctor used to remove the kidney while three technicians used to be present during the process. They have transplanted over dozen of kidneys in the last seven months. first reported. These people had a deal for up to Rs 30 lakh, and the agents would get Rs 30,000, the doctor would get Rs 3 lakh, and lab technicians would get Rs 40,000. The transplants were conducted on Saturday night or Sunday morning.

The gang members would target men in the age group of 20 to 30 years who were in need of money. They have transplanted more than 20 kidneys till now, police said.

On May 26, the Hauz Khas Police Station received a tip-off regarding an illegal kidney transplantation racket operating in the area. Kuldeep Ray Vishwakarma (46), an operating theatre technician, was the kingpin of the gang and the illegal operations were carried out at the clinic of Dr Sonu Rohilla in Guhana, Sonipat, Deputy Commissioner of Police (South) Benita Mary Jaiker said.

Vishwakarma paid everyone according to their roles and had done 12-14 illegal transplantations during the last six-seven months at the Guhana clinic. He along with some of the other gang members worked at a prominent private hospital in Delhi, the officer said.

While Shailesh Patel (23) and Sarvjeet Jailwal (37) would lure the victims, one Md Latif (24), who worked at an imaging centre in Hauz Khas, helped in conducting their medical tests, she said. Vikas (24) was responsible for accommodation and transportation to Guhana and one Ranjit Gupta (43) would look after the victims before taking them to the clinic in Haryana.

Apart from Rohilla (37), Dr Sourabh Mittal (37) too was involved in the illegal transplantation, police said. Vishwakarma's two associates — Om Prakash Sharma (48) and Manoj Tiwari (36) too were arrested. Further investigation is going on.