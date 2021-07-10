Rohini: 3 minor girls sexually assaulted, sweet vendor held

New Delhi: Three minor girls were sexually assaulted in the Budh Vihar area of Rohini district. Police have arrested the accused, a sweet vendor, in the case. As per the official, the accused identified as Rambir (38) lives with his family in the Budh Vihar area. Whereas the victims also live there and were known to each other.



According to police, the incident was reported on July 6, the accused, who runs a sweet shop in the area, lured these girls aged (8 years, 10 years and 12 years) inside his house on the pretext of giving sweets. These girls went inside the house and accused sexually assaulted them. They were threatened by the accused with dire consequences if they disclose anything to their parents.

A day after the incident, parents found something suspicious and asked their children.

"These girls disclosed the whole incident to their mother who further informed the crime to the beat staff," the official said. A team led by Inspector Khemendra Pal Singh SHO (Budh Vihar) made the arrest.

"During interrogation, the accused confessed the crime and he was arrested. So far we have not found any past involvement of the accused," the official said.

The official has further said the accused was a married person and have children. "We have registered a case in this regard. Further investigation was going on," the official said.

According to the data, till June 15, about 833 rape incidents took place in the city in 2021. In 2020, about 1,699 rape cases were registered and in 2019 as many as 2,168 cases were registered.

As per Delhi Police, the factors responsible for crimes against women and children can be attributed to socio-economic factors such as the high influx of migrant population, urban anonymity, cramped living conditions, loosening of social structures and family

control.