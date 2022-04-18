Rohingya and Bangladeshis behind violence, says Delhi BJP

New Delhi: A day after clashes broke out during a Hanuman Jayanti procession in Jahangirpuri, Delhi BJP president Adesh Gupta alleged on Sunday that the violence was the result of the AAP government aiding illegal stay of Rohingya and Bangladeshi immigrants while an AAP MLA said it was wrong to target one community.



Gupta also claimed that one of the arrested accused in the violence was an AAP activist.

Gupta, accompanied by North West Delhi MP Hansraj Hans and Leader of Opposition in Assembly Ramvir Singh Bidhuri, visited the police personnel injured in the violence Saturday evening.

"Jahangirpuri incident is a result of the Kejriwal government providing free power, water and ration to Rohingya (refugees) and Bangladeshis living illegally here," Gupta told reporters during his visit to the violence-hit areas.

Delhi Waqf Board chairman and AAP MLA Amanatullah Khan said that targeting one community was "wrong" and whoever was guilty for the violence should be punished.

"Seeing how the recent events have panned out, it is clear that the BJP itself is behind the violence. Adesh Gupta himself honoured and felicitated 8 goons who were arrested for vandalism and hooliganism. When you yourself honour such goons you send a message to the masses that you are on the side of violence", AAP said in a statement.

Congress' chief spokesperson Randeep Surjewala said, "Delhi be alert..Delhi be safe Delhi stay united."