'Robots not only dousing fires but also saving firemen's lives'

new delhi: Not only has the Delhi Fire Service got a shot in the arm with the induction of two robots but they are also turning out lifesavers for firemen by gauging the type of fire and its severity.



According to Delhi Fire Service (DFS), two robots were inducted into the city's firefighting fleet by the Kejriwal government last month after a massive fire ripped through a building in Mundka, killing 27 people.

These robots navigate through narrow lanes, reach spaces inaccessible to humans and perform tasks too risky for people. These remote-controlled robots are able to douse fires in narrow streets, warehouses, basements, forests, and even enter oil and chemical tankers.

"It enables the extinguishing and rescue teams to penetrate the fire source directly, even under most difficult circumstances. It also offers safe working conditions for firefighters and rescue-teams. It is a rugged machine that can withstand the rigors of severe operating conditions and confines spaces," a senior fire official said.

Atul Garg, Director, Delhi Fire Service said these robots have been purchased for a special purpose, basically for large scale areas like godowns and huge factories where the fire-fighters are not informed about the kind of materials stacked inside the building.

Besides, it also helps to understand the type of fire and analyse its extent. This can also alert the firemen in case of presence of chemicals inside the building if any, he said.

The director explained that "Robot can do firefighting operations from distance. In it's absence, our firemen go inside the fire with the horse pipes. Now, the advantage is that our men could stay back and send the robot inside the buildings where massive fires are being witnessed so that it can analyse the situation and alert our men about the extent of fire.

"Especially in case of any blast or crisis during the fire-fighting operation, life of our men could be saved and none of them would be injured or lose their lives," he said.