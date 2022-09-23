Robotic kidney transplant done at Safdarjung Hospital, doctors claim 1st for a govt facility

New Delhi: A 39-year-old man underwent a robotic kidney transplant at Safdarjung hospital here, which doctors claimed to be the first such surgery to have been performed at a central government facility in the country.



The patient, a native of Farrukhabad in Uttar Pradesh, had a kidney failure and was awaiting a transplant for the past five years, said Dr Anup Kumar, head of the department of Urology, Robotics and Renal Transplant, who performed the surgery.

He was on hemodialysis, doctors said.

The patient's 34-year-old wife wanted to donate her kidney and were trying to get the surgery done in other hospitals.

Dr Kumar said while they could not afford the surgery at private hospitals, there was a long waiting list at government hospitals.

They approached the Safdarjung hospital three months ago. Both the donor and the recipient were evaluated and after completing all the protocols, the patient was posted for kidney transplant, Dr Kumar said.

"As the patient was obsese, conducting a traditional open surgery would have been difficult and so we decided to go for the robotic kidney transplant," Dr Kumar explained.

The surgery took place on Wednesday.

In an open surgery, a long incision measuring 12 to 14 cm is required which can cause post-operative pain, infection and hernia formation, he said.

"Doing the robotic surgery in this patient provided the best outcome. During the procedure, four 8 mm incisions were made and the robot was docked over the patient," he said.

During robotic surgeries, the surgeon sits on the console and the movements of his fingers are transmitted on to the robotic arms which performs the surgery, the doctor

explained.