Robbery bid: Elderly woman murdered in Greater Noida

Greater Noida: An 80-year-old woman was allegedly strangled to death by robbers during a robbery bid in Dankaur area of Greater Noida on late Monday night. Victim's family have alleged property dispute as fallout of the incident and suspected role of a few local persons behind the incident.



As per police, the deceased has been identified as Jaipali, wife of a former village head (sarpanch) Mawasi Singh. The incident came to light around 5 am when deceased's grandson Jitendra Nagar, who lives at an adjacent house, came to wake her up to feed animals but the door could not be opened even after repeated attempts.

Somehow, Jitendra climbed the wall and found Jaipali lying unconscious on the bed. He immediately raised an alarm and other family members along with neighbors rushed to the spot. The family then called a local doctor who pronounced the elderly woman dead.

Meanwhile, victim's family members said that upon reaching the house they found the door of a room broken with cash worth Rs 6 lakh, jewelleries and property related documents missing.

"When we reached the house, we found that the locks of a room where an almirah containing cash, jewelleries and property related documents were broken. The criminals have used an heavy object to break open the locks of room and almirah and fled away with valuables over Rs 10 lakh," said Jitendra. The family have accused five persons living in their neighbourhood behind the incident. "We suspect role of a few persons behind the incident as they were involved into a property dispute with us. As they wanted to steal the property related documents, they plotted the incident and also took away cash and jewelleries to make it look like a robbery" added Jitendra.

Rajesh Kumar Singh, Deputy Commissioner of Police (Zone-III), Gautam Buddh Nagar said that based on the complaint received from victim's kin, an FIR has been registered against five named persons.

"An FIR under IPC sections of murder and robbery has been registered against Rakesh, Mukesh, Jitendra, Harish and Indrajeet. Victim's family members have alleged property dispute behind the incident. However we are investigating the case from angles of robbery as well as personal rivalry," Singh added.