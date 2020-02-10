Robbers fire gunshots at trader after robbery bid failed in Ggm

Gurugram: A failed robbery attempt again resulted in a trader narrowly escaping from the clutches of death after the robbers fired gunshots at the trader.



The incident occurred at Sector-10 area on Sunday night. There were four robbers involved in the act in which one was caught by the locals around the area.

According to the law enforcement officials the main attempt of the robbers was to loot the shop of the trader. The inability to carry out the act in a clinical manner, however, led to the robbers firing gunshots and even injuring the trader during the entire incident.

"The trader is admitted to the hospital where he is receiving treatment. It was a case of a burglary that had gone wrong resulting in the robbers firing gunshots at the trader. The vigilance by the local traders resulting in one of the robbers getting caught. We are interrogating him to get to know about his other colleagues. We will be able to get hold of them soon," said a senior police official from Gurugram police.

Sources in the Gurugram police also highlighted that the robbers were not experienced and the resistance shown by the trader resulted in them panicking and firing the gunshots.

This is not for the first time when traders have escaped death or even died during a robbery attempt in the city.

In January, a group of robbers entered a tile shop and in order to intimidate the shop-owner fired gunshots at

him.

A month after the incident the criminals have not been arrested.

There have also been cases where the traders have not been lucky. In November last year, a trader was shot dead after the robbers tried to steal his vehicle but were unable to do so after the victim resisted.

A large number of traders getting murdered by the local gangs has been a major law and order challenge especially in the outskirts of

Gurugram.

Not only small-time criminals but even major gangs have not shied away from in threatening traders in Gurugram for extortion. In the past, the trader unions in the city have also led a protest on their situation of security.