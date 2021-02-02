Roads studded with nails, concrete walls come up as intensified barricading leads to traffic mayhem

New Delhi/Ghaziabad: Farmers' protest sites at Delhi's borders turned into fortresses Monday as police beefed up security and strengthened barricades.



Workers under the watch of police personnel were seen hooking iron rods between two rows of cement barriers on a flank of the main highway at the Singhu border to further restrict the movement of protesters, agitating against the new farm laws.

Another portion of the highway at the Delhi-Haryana border is practically blocked now as a makeshift cement wall has come up there.

At Ghazipur on the Delhi-Uttar Pradesh border, there are multi-layer barricades to stop the movement of vehicles. Barbed wire has also been put up to keep off people on foot.

At Singhu on the Haryana border, a worker drilled rods in cross-formation between two rows of solid barriers.

"The other flank was done yesterday. Cement is to be poured in the space between the barriers on this flank to make a makeshift wall," he said.

With many other major roads in Capital also partially barricaded and occupied by JCB machines and other crowd control equipment, traffic was a mayhem on Monday with the Delhi Police making necessary diversions where required.