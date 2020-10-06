Road rage: Man shot dead, cousin injured for honking

new delhi: The Special Cell of Delhi Police on Tuesday said they have arrested a person who allegedly shot dead an accountant inside a moving car in the Preet Vihar area of East Delhi for honking at him.



Police identified the accused as Vinod (24), a resident of the Ambedkar Nagar area. The incident took place on the midnight of June 24-25, when the deceased, identified as Somesh Chhabra @ Sunny, his cousin Shivam Dua, and their friend Rahul Sharma had gone out for a ride and were returning home to Shahdara from the V3S Mall in Laxmi Nagar.

"The accused persons who were on their motorcycle and scooty were driving rashly in a zigzag manner and the deceased victim, who was driving the I-20 car honked twice to caution them. The accused got irritated and fired at the occupants of the I-20 car," Deputy Commissioner of Police (Special Cell) Pramod Kushwah said.

He said one accused Govind who was the pillion rider of the scooty pulled out his pistol and fired at Shivam, who was sitting in the front side passenger seat, inflicting a serious gunshot injury to his neck. Meanwhile, another accused Vinod, who was a pillion rider on a motorcycle, also fired at Somesh, killing him. On September 5, the accused was arrested near district Kondli.

"During the investigation, the accused disclosed that in the midnight of June 24-25, he along with his associates had killed the driver of the I-20 car, near Khadkhari more flyover in road rage," an official said.