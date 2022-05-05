Road rage: Man held for slapping woman during brawl in S Delhi

New Delhi: A 25-year-old man was arrested for allegedly hitting a woman during a brawl in southeast Delhi's Amar Colony area, police said on Wednesday.



The incident took place on Friday night, they said.

The woman in her complaint said she had taken a cab on Friday night from Hauz Khas to Surya hotel in New Friends Colony area. When her cab reached Okhla Mandi road the cab driver stopped the car as due to traffic.

Suddenly, a man, wearing black shirt, started abusing the cab driver, she said.

"When I asked that man not to abuse the poor fellow, that guy told me to mind my business. Then, he abused me and used some bad words for me. I stepped out of the cab and slapped him when he abused me again. The man slapped me back several times and ran away from the spot.

"Later, his friend, who was in a Baleno car, came there and he also abused me. When I caught him by his collar and pushed him, he slapped me. I tried to stop him but the man sped away and I somehow managed to save myself," the woman claimed.

A senior police officer said that the incident took place on the intervening night of Friday and Saturday.

He said a case under sections 323 (punishment for voluntarily causing hurt), 509 (word, gesture or act intended to insult the modesty of a woman), and 34 (acts done by several persons in furtherance of common intention) of the Indian Penal Code has been registered on the complaint of the victim at Amar Colony Police Station.

One of the accused, Udayvir Singh, a resident of Faridabad in Haryana, was arrested on the same day and his Baleno car was seized, the officer said.

Further investigation is being carried out and a hunt is on to nab the other accused, identified as Bittoo, police said.