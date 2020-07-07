Road projects prioritised as tendering resumes in Ggm

Gurugram: As Gurugram begins to unlock, its public agencies have now resumed the process of issuing tenders for several projects that had not been put on hold due to the evolving nature of the pandemic and the consequent lockdown.

However, public agencies like the Municipal Corporation of Gurugram (MCG) and the Gurugram Metropolitan Development Authority have prioritised the maintenance of city roads as they resume issuing tenders again.

The GMDA has already issued an order in which it has invited applications for the annual maintenance of the roads in Sectors 1-23. The entire cost of the project has been pegged at Rs 2.34 crore.

The officials from MCG have also begun talks with various stakeholders over multiple projections of road building in the areas under its jurisdiction. Besides, work on the construction of two Sewage Treatment Plants (STP) is also expected to start soon after it was formally given the go-ahead by Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar.

"We hope to get a good response as there are a large number of contractors who are also eager to get back to business. After months of lockdown we are all set to kickstart development works that had been stalled," a senior GMDA official said. The poor state of city roads has always been a major woe of city commuters, which gets worse during the monsoon months.