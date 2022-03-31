RML: Doctor on duty assaulted by policeman over wait time

new delhi: A scuffle broke out between a doctor and a police personnel at Delhi's Dr Ram Manohar Lohia Hospital at midnight on Tuesday when three police constables from Rajendra Place brought a dead body to the trauma triage of the hospital and reportedly started to misbehave with a doctor to file the documentation fast so that the body could be taken to the mortuary.



According to Dr RML Hospital's RDA member Dr Furquan Ahmad, at around 12:22 am, three constables came with the dead body in a PCR van to hand over the body to the hospital. One of the policeman appeared to be inebriated. When the policeman approached a doctor to file the documents for the dead body, he was told to wait but the policeman abused in order to speed up the work upon which the doctor asked him to behave appropriately.

"The policeman got triggered at this response and slapped the doctor which eventually led to a scuffle between the medical practitioners and policemen present there. However, they were separated by the intervention of hospital authorities. Soon the DSP arrived and pacified the situation", Dr Ahmad said.

The next day, the policeman was called to apologise to the doctor but he refused to do so until he was shown the CCTV footage of the entire rumpus ignited by him.

Dr RML Hospital's RDA has made a list of demands after the chain of events that transpired that night. The demands include an apology in both verbal and written by the policeman and scaling up the hospital security.

"Previously the hospital had 480 guards on standby but it has been scaled down to 430 and on top of that the hospital had 33 marshalls but their service has been discontinued permanently. At a time when these types of incidents are taking place, we want the security to be notched up for our safety", Dr Ahmad said.