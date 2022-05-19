RK Puram: SDMC carries out beautification of walls

New Delhi: The South Delhi Municipal Corporation (SDMC) under the Swachh Bharat Mission in association with Saket Select City Walk painted walls outside the Vishwa Hindu Parishad (VHP) office located at RK Puram, Sector-6.

The beautification project was inaugurated by General Secretary Organisation of Delhi BJP Siddharthan along with several other officials as well as RK Puram Councillor Tulsi Joshi. Paintings/murals depicting life of Lord Shri Ram and Ram Mandir have been etched on the walls. Joshi said that the murals will make people take inspiration from the lives of Lord Shri Ram, Mata Sita, Laxman and Hanuman who are epitome of sacrifice, dedication and high values. She said that in future, paintings/murals based on various social messages will be made. The civic body has undertaken several projects to beautify areas under its jurisdiction including utilising dhalao ghars as book banks.

The waste collecting spaces will be converted into book banks wherein citizens can borrow and donate books at their

convenience.