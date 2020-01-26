Rising school fee, crippling infrastructure vital issues

New Delhi: Dwarka, known for its educational institutions, has now become the 'it' place for education. However, this election season school education will play a vital role. People in the area have complained about rising school fees as a major problem.



"Government schools might have improved, but our children study in private schools. The fee of these schools is so high, and it keeps on increasing day-by-day," complained Ashwini whose children study at Shiksha Bharti school.

Dwarka is the largest residential suburb in Asia, with a total of 1,718 residential enclaves, and a net population of around 1,100,000, out of which there are about 2,18,862 voters, where 1,22,173 are male voters and 96,680 are female voters.

The constituency is looking at Adarsh Shastri, as a candidate, who will be contesting from the Congress party. Interestingly, Shastri is the sitting Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) MLA from the same Constituency. Meanwhile, AAP has revealed Vinay Kumar Mishra as their front runner. Mishra is the son of Congress leader Mahabal Mishra. Pradyum Rajput will be contesting for the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP).

Meanwhile, the voters in the area stand divided between AAP and BJP. A tea seller in Dwarka's sector-8 feels AAP will come back. "They have done a lot of work in the constituency. Anyone I know is rooting for AAP," he said. Hailing from Bihar Raj Kumar is a resident of the national Capital. "Kejriwal provided us with free electricity and water. For a poor person like me that is more than enough," he said. However, there are a few residents who oppose Kejriwal's scheme. In Dwarka's Ramphal Chowk area former civil servant call "freebies" as a "degarding form of politics".

"Win on merit and not by giving out freebies," he said. A BJP supporter Vishwas Singh is a retired property dealer who was in the service for 50 years. "Look at the condition of the roads in Dwarka. It is made out of potholes. Delhi's whole infrastructure is crumbling, and Kejriwal wants to win by giving free things to the people," he said.