'Rise in consultations for post-Covid cardiac complications at Apollo'

New Delhi: A leading private hospital in Delhi on Monday said it has reported a rise in number of consultations for post-Covid cardiac complications, and its doctors claimed that the burden of heart diseases may increase in the coming months.



In a statement, Indraprastha Apollo Hospitals said lockdown-induced sedentary lifestyle has given rise to increase in diabetes, hypertension, smoking and stress among many people, leading to greater risk of cardiovascular diseases (CVDs).

The country has been batting the COVID-19 pandemic since early 2020, and saw the worst phase during its second wave, the peak being from April-June, with Delhi being badly affected where beds and oxygen crisis compounded people's sufferings.

"The expected increase in the number of patients with heart-related complications is getting evident day by day as the number of consultations for post-Covid cardiac complications like myocarditis are gradually increasing," the hospital claimed in a statement.

People in their post-Covid recovery are facing such complications due to the inflammation and damage caused by the virus in the body, and such damage becomes easier if any part of the body is slightly unhealthy," it said.

Doctors at this leading private facility in south Delhi, also claimed that the burden of heart disease may rise manyfold in the coming months.

With lockdowns and sedentary lifestyle during the pandemic, there is an "emergence of various new cases of

CVDs".

Changed patterns in sleeping and eating have made people more prone towards developing the risks of CVDs, as obesity, diabetes and hypertension have a direct link with the heart's health, doctors said.

The national capital reported 20 Covid cases and zero deaths on Monday, while the positivity rate stood at 0.04 per cent, according to data shared by the health department here.

The capital has recorded only three fatalities due to the infection in September so far.

With the new cases, the overall infection tally in the city climbs to 1,43,869. Of this, over 14.13 lakh patients have recovered from the disease. The death toll stands at 25,085.

There are 379 active cases in Delhi, of which 116 are in home isolation.

The number of containment zones stands at 100, the bulletin said.