Rioter who attacked police during Delhi riots held with 3 sharpshooters

New Delhi: The Special Cell of the Delhi Police nabbed a rioter along with three sharpshooters of the infamous Irfan aka Chhenu gang, the officials informed on Tuesday.



The accused persons have been identified as Shahid aka Shahbaz (23), Sameer aka Bali aka AK47 (24) Suhail Chaudhary aka Bawarchi (22) and Shahnawaz aka Sanu (25) all of them are residents of different areas of Northeast Delhi.

According to the Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP), Special Cell Pramod Singh Kushwah accused Shahid robbed a service pistol of a police officer after he (H.C Chhetrapal Singh) got severely injured during the riots that took place on February 24, 2020, in Northeast Delhi. He also attacked the police team with the mob during the riots when many police officials received severe injuries, While head constable Rattan Lal lost his life.

Since then accused Shahid was hiding in several places to evade his arrest, Kushwah mentioned. Adding to this he said, The arrested shooters are also involved in cases of firing at the RSS office, Shakarpur, Delhi and firing at the house of a BJP leader in Amroha (UP), cases of attempt to murder, firing for extortion and arms act in Delhi and Uttar Pradesh were also registered against them.

Two accused persons Shahid and Shahnawaz aka Sanu were nabbed on November 3 after secret information was received by the special team about their movement near the Jaffrabad-Seelampur road. During interrogation, these criminals revealed that their third associate Sameer aka Bali aka AK47 is also involved along with them in a firing

incident at Bhajanpura, Delhi on October 26. Based on the above revelation, Sameer was also arrested on November 6 from Maujpur, Delhi along with two single-shot pistols and 7 live cartridges.

Further, at the instance of accused persons Sahid aka Shahbaz was arrested on Friday along with an official 9 mm pistol, looted by him during riots from Head Constable

Chhetrapal Singh, DCP Kushwah said.

During interrogation, accused Sahid aka Shahbaz revealed that during the CAA/NRC protest from December 2019 to February 2020, he remained part of the protest in Northeast Delhi. On February 24, he along with his associates also participated in a protest which blocked the Wazirabad road resulting in riots there. In this riot, he joined the other rioters and attacked police officers on duty. During the riot, he snatched an official pistol of Head Constable Chhetrapal Singh assaulting him along with the mob leaving him critically injured.