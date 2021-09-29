Riot call on loudspeakers: Court irked after cops say no progress

New Delhi: Calling it a "sorry state of affairs", a Delhi court has expressed disappointment with the Delhi Police for not making any headway in the investigation into a complaint related to the north-east Delhi riots last year, where it was alleged that members of the Hindu community had used loudspeakers in Gokulpuri to mobilise rioters and incite them against Muslims.



While recording his order, Additional Sessions Judge Vinod Yadav said, "This is really a sorry state of affairs. It is being claimed by the police in other cases of riots that the circumstances prevailing during the period of riots and almost four weeks thereafter were really difficult and the police could not investigate the cases properly. Thereafter, Delhi was engulfed in Coronavirus pandemic and as such, the quality investigation in the matter could not take place. I wonder whether the police can take the same excuse qua the investigation of case FIR No.134/2021, PS Gokalpuri. The answer has to be "clear No"."

The complaint with respect to which the hearing was held is that of one Nisar Ahmed. His complaint had been merged with two other similar complaints. When a local court had ordered that a separate FIR be filed in the matter, the Delhi Police took two months to register a separate case, following which the IO told the court that no progress had been made in the case and that no named accused in the FIR had been interrogated so far.

Moreover, the court went on to add that despite the matter having been brought to the Commissioner of Police before and despite the Commissioner having constituted a Special Investigation Cell (SIC) to probe pending riots cases, this particular case "had so far not got the attention of either Worthy Commissioner of Police, Delhi Police or the SIC constituted by him".

The court eventually went on to direct the Special Public Prosecutor in the case to come back with instructions on the matter and the progress in the case on the next date of hearing on October 22.

However, the court added, "A copy of this order be sent to the Worthy Commissioner of Police, Delhi Police for his reference and taking of appropriate steps required in the matter."