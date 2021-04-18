Right from the ministers to the MLAs, the Kejriwal government is actively working round-the-clock to fight the covid pandemic

New Delhi: Under the leadership of CM Arvind Kejriwal, right from the ministers to MLAs of the Delhi government, all of them are playing an active role in fighting the covid-19 pandemic. The MLAs of the Kejriwal government are leading the fight with the virus in their respective constituencies. Apart from this, the ministers are playing an important role in providing better health facilities by working round-the-clock. The role of Kejriwal government and its ministers in the fight against Corona can only be gauged from the fact that Health Minister Satyendra Jain went and inspected the LNJP hospital at midnight. On the same day, in the afternoon of 17 April, Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia reviewed the health facilities at Ambedkar Hospital.



Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal took over the front to defeat the virus



The fight against Coronavirus in Delhi is being led by CM Arvind Kejriwal. The Chief Minister himself is trying to defeat the fourth wave of Corona by taking a front. They are handling all the issues ranging from sensitizing people to working together with the central government. Apart from this, health officials are consistently taking reports on the condition from time to time. The necessary guidelines including the adherence to covid appropriate behaviour, are being issued continuously, so that the situation of the pandemic in Delhi can be prevented from deteriorating.



Health Minister inspects the hospital at midnight



The Health Minister of Delhi Shri Satyendar Jain arrived at the LNJP Hospital on Saturday-Sunday night to have an inspection. During surprise inspection, health facilities were reviewed. During this, he spoke to the family of the patients and asked about the problems being faced by them. During this time the LNJP management was instructed to make necessary improvements for the patients.



Deputy Chief Minister inspected Ambedkar Hospital



Deputy Chief Minister Shri Manish Sisodia inspected the Ambedkar Nagar Hospital on 17 April. During this, the condition of the wards in the hospital was inspected. He Instructed the hospital management that patients should not face any kind of problems. Apart from this, there should not be any reduction in provision of good health facilities.

