RGSSH gets ICMR nod to conduct plasma therapy on 200 patients

New Delhi: Delhi government-run Rajiv Gandhi Super Speciality Hospital (RGSSH), a dedicated COVID-19 facility, has received nod from the ICMR to conduct plasma therapy on 200 Coronavirus patients, senior officials said on Tuesday.

RGSSH in east Delhi has treated over a thousand patients after being declared a dedicated facility, and Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Monday felicitated the 1000th patient who was discharged on July 3.

"We received the ICMR nod about 10 days ago, and currently we have the permit to do plasma therapy on 200 recipients. We are making all arrangements before we can begin, but we are short of manpower as

of now," a senior doctor at RGSSH said. He said advertisements have been put out by the hospital authorities to hire trained technicians.