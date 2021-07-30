'Reward officials for excellent work with kids amid pandemic'

New Delhi: Women and Child Development Minister Rajendra Pal Gautam has now directed the District Child Protection units to work closely with Revenue Department to provide financial assistance through the 'Mukhyamantri COVID-19 Pariwar Arthik Sahayata Yojana' to the children who have been orphaned due to COVID-19.



In a meeting on Thursday chaired by the Minister officials from the Delhi State Child Protection Society Governing Body, it was discussed that the District Child Protection Units have been looking into the safety, security and wellbeing of children impacted during the COVID - 19 pandemic.

The Minister encouraged the Child Protection team to continue the work and suggested the governing body formulate a system to reward the hard-working officers to further boost the morale of the department.

He further asked the department to work closely with the revenue department to streamline the financial assistance that needs to be provided to the children who are orphaned by COVID-19.

The Secretary of WCD Madhu K Garg, and Director, Dr Rashmi Singh presented the progress of work done through the child protection units set up at the state and district levels to which Gautam suggested that the governing body to introduce an appreciation system for recognizing officers for their performance during the pandemic

"The proactive role of the Delhi Child Protection team to reach out to children who need our support is much appreciated. Such officers need to be rewarded for their hard work," the Minister said.

The officials of the Department of Women and Child Development also apprised the minister of a new initiative called 'Paalan' which would encourage CSR Partners to contribute towards sponsoring the need of children in vulnerable conditions especially those affected by the COVID pandemic.