Revoke GST on pre-packed, labelled food: CM to Centre
New Delhi: While condemning the Central government's move to impose GST on daily commodities, Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal asked for its rollback. He pointed out that in times of inflation, his government is focused on providing relief to the residents through its free education-healthcare, electricity-water and free bus travel for women, GST on daily essentials like rice, milk, and pulses affects every family. Through the Delhi government's schemes, every family is getting a relief of Rs 10,000-15,000 every month, he said.
"On one hand, the whole country is struggling with back-breaking inflation and on the other hand, the Central government has imposed GST on daily commodities and made them more expensive. I demand the Central government to withdraw the GST imposed on food items. In the time of such inflation, Delhi is the only state in the country where citizens are getting some relief from inflation," he said.
The Delhi government has made arrangements for free yoga lessons as well. "I want to tell the Central government that the move to hike GST on basic commodities is ill-thought and arbitrary. It should be taken back at the earliest," he said.
"We demand the Central government to revoke this hike. Today, Delhi is the only state in the country which is working tirelessly to give some relief to the citizens from inflation and people themselves agree to this," the Delhi CM added.
Kejriwal also responded to the issue of clearance for his Singapore visit being stalled by the Centre and said that he has been invited by the Government of Singapore to present the Delhi Model at the World Cities Summit.
"I am an elected Chief Minister, I am not some petty criminal. I fail to understand why the Centre is blocking my Singapore visit. Prominent leaders from all over the world will learn about the Delhi Model at the summit, this will increase the reputation of India at the international arena. When a common citizen is free to go out of the country, then why can't an elected chief minister go out of the country?," he said.
The CM mooted for the cooperation of all governments and parties in the country in matters where glory and pride of the country is involved.
The CM also cast his vote in the Elections to the Office of President of India, 2022 at the Delhi Legislative Assembly and said that he is optimistic that the country will get a strong and prudent President.
In 100 bail orders: 'Videos' used for arrest in 44; 32 of these failed ...22 Feb 2021 7:11 PM GMT
Delhi Police say 1,753 held but courts heard over 4,347 bail pleas21 Feb 2021 8:26 PM GMT
755 FIRs and 342 chargesheets against 1,553 people later – not a...21 Feb 2021 7:48 PM GMT
Of courts' bugbears, most common 'doubtful' police, public witness...23 Feb 2021 7:29 PM GMT
A Delhi Police-sized roadblock in victims' path to justice — clubbing...25 Feb 2021 7:39 PM GMT
10 states, one UT record 100% voting; overall turnout 99%18 July 2022 7:59 PM GMT
Make session as productive as possible: PM urges MPs18 July 2022 7:59 PM GMT
Veteran singer Bhupinder Singh dies aged 8218 July 2022 7:56 PM GMT
Sikkim Police personnel shoots dead 3 colleagues18 July 2022 7:56 PM GMT
12 people killed as Maha-bound bus falls into Narmada18 July 2022 7:53 PM GMT