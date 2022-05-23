Review suspension of staff appointment in 32 colleges: DU teachers

New Delhi: Seven teachers of Delhi University's Academics for Action and Development on Sunday wrote to Vice-Chancellor Yogesh Singh, urging him to "review" the suspension of appointment of teaching and non-teaching employees in the varsity's 32 colleges without regular principals.



The teachers, including the members of the Academic Council and Executive Council, have said that the notification will adversely affect the quality of the teaching-learning process in such colleges which are already short-staffed.

The move comes after the varsity's assistant registrar, in a letter dated May 18 to college governing bodies, said the appointment of teaching and non-teaching posts should not be allowed either on a contract, ad hoc or regular basis till a regular principal is appointed.

"The letter no. CB/ApptPrincipals/2022/073 dated 18.05.2022 written to the chairpersons of college GBs (governing bodies) for stopping appointments of teaching and non-teaching employees, is not in consonance with the federal nature, principles, norms and practices of this 100 years old Delhi University," the teachers' letter to VC read.

The teachers asserted that the delay in the permanent appointments of the principals due to various extraneous reasons must not result in a situation where imparting instructions in colleges is impaired.

"The said letter has all the potential to further affect adversely, the quality of teaching -learning process in colleges which are already short-staffed," the letter stated.