Revenue target reduces to Rs 4,505 crore in FY 21-22 against last year's Rs 5,287 crore

Noida: The Noida Authority held it's 202nd board meeting on Friday and sanctioned a budget of over Rs 4,505 crore for the fiscal year 2021-22. This year, the budget is less than last year which was Rs 5,287 crore, the authority officials cited Covid pandemic behind the decline in budget.

As per officials, a total of 36 agenda were presented before the board out of which 19 were approved during the meeting. Among the major proposals approved by the board include allocation of funds with clearing Rs 1,650 crore as Noida's share of 37.5 per cent for the construction of Jewar airport. Apart from this, the budget for construction of helipad at Sector 151 and renaming Noida shooting range was also approved by the board.

In order to boost industrialisation and provide land to set up industries in the area, the Noida Authority board has approved land pooling scheme. Further on the farmer's issue, the it has sanctioned five per cent developed plots in lieu of their land acquired for various development works.

The meeting was chaired by Sanjeev Mittal, chairman of Noida Authority and Additional Chief Secretary Arvind Kumar who was virtually present in the meeting. Noida Authority CEO Ritu Maheshwari, YEIDA CEO Dr Arun Vir Singh and GNIDA CEO Narendra Bhooshan also attended the meeting.