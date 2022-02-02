Revamped Shahdara Jheel inaugurated

New Delhi: An old lake in east Delhi's Shahdara was on Tuesday dedicated to the public following a major revamp and redevelopment, with a focus on cleaner environment, the area's mayor, Shyam Sunder Aggarwal, said.

BJP MP from Northeast Delhi Manoj Tiwari and the party's city unit chief Adesh Gupta inaugurated the rejuvenated lake and adjoining greens, spread over 32 acres, in the Welcome area, which falls under the jurisdiction of the East Delhi Municipal Corporation.

Later in a statement, Gupta said the revamped jheel complex will be now called 'Atal Jheel and Upvan'.

However, a senior EDMC official, when contacted, said, "It's a very old 'jheel', and the project, executed under the central government's AMRUT Yojana, was called 'Shahdara Jheel complex' rejuvenation project, and was today dedicated to the public with the same old name."

Mayor Aggrawal said the BJP chief, during the event on Tuesday, suggested that the "jheel should be named after Atal ji, after MP Manoj Tiwari asked him to come up with a good 'name' for it".

"We will take his suggestion, and the area's councillor will bring a proposal to the naming committee, of which I am also a member. And, once approved by the committee, it will go to the House then for final ratification," he said.

The Atal Mission for Rejuvenation and Urban Transformation itself carries the name of the former Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee.