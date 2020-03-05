Returned from Iran, Gzb man tests positive for Coronavirus

Ghaziabad/GB Nagar: A middle aged man, resident of Raj Nagar area in Ghaziabad, has been tested positive for Coronavirus when he was medically examined over complaints of prolonged fever and cold after he recently returned from Iran.



As per reports, the victim had returned from Tehran (Iran) on February 23 and was suffering from high fever for three days. The matter came to light when district health department was alerted by Lucknow headquarters and Rapid Response Team (RRT) of health department immediately rescued the victim who was shifted to Ram Manohar Lohia hospital in Delhi for quarantine.

Chief Medical Officer of Ghaziabad health department said that swab samples of his wife and son have been collected for testing and both of them have been in an isolation ward of a government hospital in Ghaziabad. "We have taken samples of his wife and son and have sent them to laboratory for testing. If their reports come negative, they will be shifted to their homes and will be kept in isolation at their home for next 28 days. They will be kept under medical supervision during this period," said Dr. Narendra Kumar Gupta, Chief Medical Officer (CMO), Ghaziabad.

The district administration, on Thursday, took stock of all the arrangements and preparations at district hospitals and chemist shops. A 500-bed isolation and screening ward at Haj house has also been readied by the administration to deal with the surge of people returning from foreign countries.

Meanwhile, the district has been running out of hand sanitizers and masks as there is hardly any chemist shop left in the district with stock of disinfectant. The administration has also formed teams who have been conducting surveys and inspections at chemist shops around the district taking stock of sanitizers and masks and ensure that they are not involved in black marketing.

Similarly, Noida city also gained attention after a 26-years-old Chinese national living in ATS Paradiso society in Greater Noida was cornered by the residents of society after rumours of him being infected from corona virus spread in the society.