Retro fitment services for EVs to completely go faceless soon

New Delhi: In a bid to make all transport services completely faceless for the citizens of the Capital, the Delhi government is soon going to make Electric Vehicle (EV) retro fitment services completely faceless.



With this move, Delhi will become the first city in the country to bring this service in faceless mode for its citizens. It will also benefit a large number of diesel vehicle users who would want to convert their vehicles to electric mode.

The new faceless services will enable citizens to get their diesel vehicle retrofitted with an electric vehicle kit at their from an authorised dealer. This will help the citizens to keep plying their vehicles older than 10 years (earlier diesel) on roads which were earlier barred, citing NGT orders which restrict any 10+ year old Diesel and 15+ year old petrol vehicles to move in the city.

Transport Minister Kailash Gahlot said, "Under the leadership of Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, Delhi will be the first state to launch a faceless service for EV retrofitment for vehicles. Citizens can soon get their vehicles converted into electric vehicles at the comfort of their homes. In our bid to make Delhi an EV capital, we have been consistently bringing out new interventions and initiatives which can help in fast adoption of electric vehicles."

Faceless services were started on trial on Feb 19, 2021 and were officially launched on August 11, 2021 by CM Arvind Kejriwal when physical RTOs were locked in Delhi.

Citizens avail all the transport services from the comfort of their homes without visiting the Zonal Offices of the Department. There are 47 faceless services under the Transport department. From the start of the trial in February 2021, more than 21 lakh Delhiites have availed services of the Transport department under Faceless services.