Retired Delhi police officials to access their department's key documents on Digilocker

New Delhi: Even retired Delhi police officials can now access their various key documents like discharge certificates and pension payment orders through Digilocker, thanks to the department's decision to link those credentials to the country's online digitalization service.

The extension of service, which was available only to the serving officials with their I-cards etc linked to the Digilocker till now, to the retired officials would rid them of the hassles of running from pillar to post to access their key documents, said police on Sunday.

According to the standard operating procedure issued by the Delhi Police on May 2 on the issue, in order to facilitate retired police personnel access their documents anytime and anywhere, the police districts and its various units shall upload discharge certificates, pension payment orders and retirees' identity cards on Digilocker.

The retired police personnel can subsequently access these documents from the Digilocker using their user ID and password, it said.

With the Delhi police providing its former officials access to their various key documents on Digilocker, they would be readily able to download a copy of any of their documents in case they lose or misplace it.

Digilocker is an online Indian digitalization service and flagship initiative of the Ministry of Electronics and IT under the Digital India Programme which aims at "Digital Empowerment" of the citizen by providing access to authentic documents in citizen's digital document wallet. Besides discharge certificates and pension payment orders, other documents that former Delhi police officials can access on their Digilocker are retirees' identity cards and senior citizen cards. Aadhar Card is mandatory for Digilocker application for the verification process. One has to ensure the Aadhar Card number of the retired officer is uploaded along with his date of birth, name and registered mobile number, the SOP for the purpose said.