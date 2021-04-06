Retd doc, wife mowed down by 28-year-old

New Delhi: A 79-year-old retired doctor and his 62-year-old wife, out for an evening walk, were mowed down and killed by a 28-year-old woman driving a car at Sector 11 in Dwarka here, the Delhi Police said on Tuesday.

The woman, identified as one Deepakshi Choudhary has been booked and arrested under Section 279 and 304A of IPC, police said.

After the accident, the deceased were admitted to a nearby hospital where they succumbed to their injuries.

The man has been identified as one Shanti Arora (79) and the woman as Anjana Arora (62), police said. The 79-year-old was a retired doctor at a nearby hospital while the woman was a housewife, police added.

In a video that has surfaced on social media, during the incident which occurred around 5 pm in the evening, a car can be seen running over the couple and crushing them under its wheels. Following this, a few passersby attempt to push the car and pull out the deceased persons. The deceased persons were residents of one APPU Enclave in Dwarka and the woman was also staying in the same locality.

According to police, no traces of alcohol have been found in the blood of the woman.

"She claimed that she was thinking about something while driving to a nearby market following which she lost control of the car and crushed the aged couple," DCP(Dwarka) Santosh Kumar Meena told Millennium Post.

"The woman worked with a MNC and had come to meet one of her relatives here from Punjab…there was no one except her inside the car during the mishap", he further said.

