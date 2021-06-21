Retd Col, his son booked for assault

Noida: Three persons, including a retired colonel and his son, have been booked by the Noida police for allegedly thrashing a software engineer with iron sticks after an argument broke out over feeding stray dogs outside the society.



The incident took place on the evening of June 18, at Jaypee Klassic in sector 134 of Noida. Police have lodged an NCR in the matter even as the accused are absconding at the moment.

The victim has been identified as Ashish Tanwar. A video of the incident also went viral on social media platform where Ashish was spotted being thrashed by Harishankar Sharma, a retired Colonel and a resident of Jaypee Klassic, his son Bharat Sharma, who is an advocate, and an unidentified person.

Ashish said that the incident occurred around 9 pm when he had gone for a walk along with his pet dog outside the society. "Some stray dogs used to come and play with my pet when I used to go out for a walk and I used feed them as well. On Friday, when I was out with my pet, I saw that someone was recording my movements in mobile phone.

"When I objected, an argument started between me and Sharma over feeding the dogs. After some time, his son and one unknown person came and started beating me badly with a stick," said Ashish.

Kumar Ran Vijay Singh, Additional Deputy Commissioner of Police, Noida said that on the basis of complaint, a NCR (Non-Cognizable Report) was lodged against three people under the section 323 (Punishment for voluntarily causing hurt) and 504 (Intentional insult with intent to provoke breach of the peace) of IPC. "The accused are absconding at the moment," Singh said.