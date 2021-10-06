Retd armyman accused of four murders kills self

gurugram: Aretired armyman from Gurugram, accused of murdering four people, killed himself in Bhondsi jail here on Tuesday. Rao Rai Singh (62) had allegedly killed his daughter-in-law, a tenant, his wife and their daughter, suspecting his daughter-in-law and the tenant of having an illicit relationship.



The deceased used a bedsheet that was provided to him to take his own life by hanging himself. The Gurugram Police as of now has not officially confirmed about any a suicide note being recovered from his possession.

"I will not be able to disclose many details in this case as of now but we have initiated an inquiry into the matter and will disclose facts only when confirmed," a police official said.

A magisterial inquiry into the matter has been initiated by Gurugram Police. While Singh Biplesh (56) is in jail, his son Anand Singh has not commented on the matter.Having retired from armed forces, Rao Rai Singh used to be involved in property dealing and was also a well-respected social activist in his neighbourhood.

On the wee hours of August 23, he had allegedly hacked three members of his tenant's family and his own daughter-in-law to death. He was apparently enraged over the alleged illicit relationship between his daughter-in-law Sunita (32) and tenant Krishan Tiwari (42).

He not only attacked the two but also Krishan's wife Anamika (38) and their two daughters, Surabhi, 9, and Vidhi, 3. While Surabhi died on the spot, Vidhi was rushed to hospital in a critical condition, where she was discharged a few days later and since has been living with her relatives in Delhi.

The accused had later surrendered to the police.

According to cops, the accused remained stoic during interrogation. The Gurugram Police had recently completed the process of video graphing Rao Rai Singh's statement.

Family members of Sunita and Krishna Tiwari accused the police of a botched up probe in this matter. Recently, the family members even held a protest demanding that the case be transferred to the CBI.