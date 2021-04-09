Retd Addl DG of Police duped of Rs 1.62L while recharging mobile

New Delhi: One retired Additional Director General of Police, Rajinder Singh Sachar was duped of Rs 1.62 lakh in the Vasant Kunj area. Police said the incident took place when he was recharging his domestic help's mobile number.



The complainant told police that on April 5, he was trying to recharge his domestic help, one Mukesh Yadav's mobile number from his Paytm bank account. "However, instead of recharging Mukesh Yadav's phone number, Paytm recharged my phone number without asking me for the PIN code. I hadn't requested Paytm to recharge my mobile," the official said.

He further said, "I tried to complain about this unauthorised deduction of Rs 149 to Paytm customer care. They told me that they would not be able to return the amount."

Later the complainant, after seeing a phone number on Google made a phone call to Paytm customer care.

"A voice message said that the call was being forwarded to another number. Later, I received a call from a number saying it was from customer care. After hearing his grievance, he said he would refund his money of Rs 149 and asked him to send some links which he started sending," the official said.

Later, the same person called the complainant and

Rs 149 was added to his Paytm account. Later, he was shocked when Rs 1.62 lakh was deducted. Police have registered a case in this regard.

As per Delhi Police data, 62 per cent of the cybercrime complaints lodged in 2020 were related to financial frauds. Between April, 2020 and July, 2020, cybercrime incidents increased two-fold. This increase was primarily driven by online frauds which accounted for the two-third of all

cybercrimes.