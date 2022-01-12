Restro owners seek review of suspension of dine-in facilities

New Delhi: Owners of restaurants and bars in Delhi on Tuesday expressed dismay over the DDMA's decision to suspend dine-in facilities in the city and said many businesses may have to shut shop as takeaway services alone cannot cover expenses like rent and staff salaries.



They said it is an "injustice" that restaurants and bars in the city are being closed when roadside eateries are open and Metro trains and buses are running at full capacity.

They also urged the Delhi Disaster Management Authority to review its decision.

Manpreet Singh, treasurer of the National Restaurants Association of India (NRAI), said restaurants and bars have not yet fully recovered from the setbacks of the previous lockdowns and these fresh restrictions will only worsen things.

"Nearly 30 per cent of restaurants and bars were shut for good during the previous lockdowns and these restrictions will further push the business down. It will lead to the closure of more such establishments. Let alone covering losses, takeaway services at restaurants cannot even cover the daily expenses," Singh said.

No restaurant or bar owner can afford to pay lakhs of rupees in rent, taxes and salaries of employees unless his or her business is running at full capacity, he said.

"It (latest restrictions) will make a big dent in the business of restaurants and bars. The authorities should reconsider this decision. Political parties are holding poll campaigns, highway dhabas are open, roadside eateries are also functioning but only restaurants and bars where all Covid protocols are followed are facing the axe," he lamented.

Singh also alleged that the Delhi government is not issuing passes to employees of restaurants engaged in home delivery services.