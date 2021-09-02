Restaurant owner killed over delayed food delivery, 3 held

noida: Three persons, including a food delivery agent linked with Swiggy, has been arrested by Gautam Buddh Nagar police for allegedly killing a restaurant owner over delayed food order. Cops said that an argument broke out between the agent and restaurant owner after which he opened fire, killing the restaurant owner.



On late Tuesday night, the delivery agent reportedly reached Zam Zam restaurant inside a residential complex named Mitra under Beta-II police station area to collect the order. The restaurant worker told the agent that one of the items in the order was still being prepared and he will have to wait. A heated argument broke out between the two and the restaurant owner, Sunil Agarwal, intervened.

Two other accomplices of the food delivery agent also jumped into the argument and one of the three accused persons opened fire with a country made pistol. "Agarwal received bullet injury in his head while the accused persons fled away from the spot after commuting crime," said Vishal Pandey, Additional deputy commissioner of police, Greater Noida.

"The restaurant staff called police control room number for help but by the time police could reach, the victim was taken to hospital and he was declared dead by the doctors. Police scanned CCTV footage of the area and identified suspects and details were shared with other police station around the district. On Wednesday morning, police received a tip-off about the accused and after a brief exchange of fire, police managed to nab three criminals of which one accused sustained bullet injury in leg during retaliatory firing," added Pandey.

The officer informed that the arrested accused have been identified as food agent Vikash Chaudhary, a native of district Bulandshar and his two accomplices identified as Devendra and Sunil, both from Vikas's native place. "The accused confessed to have committed the crime. They told police that they were inebriated at the time of incident. After committing the crime, the fled towards Noida but were spotted while going towards their hideout to evade arrest," Pandey said.

Meanwhile, the Swiggy in a statement said that they have asked authorities to verify the individual involved in the heinous incident.