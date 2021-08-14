Restart AIIMS trauma centre: RDA to Director

New Delhi: The Resident Doctors' Association (RDA) of AIIMS on Friday sought the commencement of trauma services at the Jai Prakash Narayan Apex Trauma Centre (JPNATC) which has been functioning as a dedicated COVID-19 facility since March last year.

The RDA also suggested that a dedicated Covid centre may be set up where the services can be gradually extended according to patient burden.

In a letter to the AIIMS director, the RDA highlighted that due to the Covid pandemic, all trauma services have been shifted to the main AIIMS campus since March 28 last year, and all the machinery and services at JPNATC were dedicated to combat the pandemic.

In view of the abrupt increase in case numbers, the urgent decision was welcomed by one and all, the RDA said in the letter.

According to the available records, currently, the trauma centre emergency department is rendering its services to about 70-80 per cent

of the number of patients arriving during the pre-Covid period.

During the initial lockdown, the footfall was far less, and hence did not pose a major burden on smooth running of trauma facilities at the main AlIMS, the RDA said.