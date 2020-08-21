Respond to hosp employees' plea for pending salaries: HC

New Delhi: The Delhi High Court Thursday asked the Delhi government and North MCD to respond to a plea by the employees of the civic body's hospitals seeking direction for payment of their salaries which have been due for various months during COVID-19 pandemic. A bench of Justices Hima Kohli and Subramonium Prasad issued notices to the Delhi government and North Delhi Municipal Corporation on the petition by the Hospital Employees Union. The plea said the authorities are not paying timely salaries to the Group C and Group D employees of the hospitals and the hospital administration department of the civic body even during the pandemic when their workload has increased manifold and the staff has become more vulnerable to the infection.