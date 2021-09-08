Resolved: 'No Afghan protestors outside UNHRC office anymore'

New Delhi: After noting that the Afghan nationals who were protesting outside the UNHRC office have been removed, the Delhi High Court closed a petition moved before it against the alleged gathering and squatting of the foreign nationals at the Capital's Vasant Vihar area. The Delhi government informed the court through a status report.



A single-judge bench of Rekha Palli closed the case while granting liberty to the Vasant Vihar Welfare Association, the petitioner in the case, to approach the court later if the need arises. In an oral remark, Justice Palli said: "The primary grievance of petitioner stands satisfied...however, he seeks liberty to approach court in future. Dismissed as withdrawn with liberty as prayed for".

During the course of the hearing on Tuesday, it was informed by Advocate Shahrukh Ejaz, who appeared for the association, that as per the status report filed by the Delhi government, the protestors had been removed from the concerned area.

On this, Justice Palli said that nothing survived in the petition if the people have been removed.

"This has all been resolved. We should be grateful to the institution sometimes also. Even that small nudge goes a long way," Additional Standing Counsel for the Delhi government, Advocate Satyakam, submitted.

On earlier occasions, the court had stated that it cannot allow the displaced persons to protest, seeking refugee status, in a public place as it could lead to spread of Covid-19 pandemic.

It has also stated that the ongoing protest was in clear violation of the executive orders issued by the Delhi government for regulation of protests and processions.

However, the court had also stated that it had compassion for the Afghan nationals who have been displaced as a result of the political instability due to Taliban takeover of the country.