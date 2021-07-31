Resolution passed seeking repeal of farm laws; AAP bashes GNCT Act changes

New Delhi: The Delhi Assembly on its last day of the monsoon session on Friday passed a resolution to repeal the three farm laws and suggested the central government talk to farmers and resolve their grievances. Delhi Home Minister Satyendar Jain alleged that farm laws are aimed at benefiting big companies and not farmers. The doubling of farmers' income is a jumla (false promise). These farm laws are passed to benefit some big companies and the farmers will turn from owners to labourers. The Centre should withdraw these farm laws immediately without any condition, Jain said.

Farmers, mainly from Punjab, Haryana and Uttar Pradesh, have been protesting at Delhi's borders since November last year against three agri laws, which were enacted in September that year.

Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) MLA Jarnail Singh initiated the discussion on the contentious farm laws and said farmers have been sitting in protest at the three border points of Delhi against these laws. He alleged that nearly 600 farmers have died so far but Prime Minister Narendra Modi did not speak a single word on it even though he speaks on small matters.

Responding to the debate, Leader of Opposition in the Delhi Assembly, Ramvir Singh Bidhuri said the farm laws will increase crop production and double the income of farmers.

On GNCTD Act changes:

Furthermore, while no particular resolution was passed in this regard, the changes to the Government of National Capital Territory of Delhi Act were also discussed in the Assembly, where the Home Minister and AAP bigwigs, Raghav Chadha, Atishi and Saurabh Bhardwaj targetted the Centre for "taking away" the rights of the elected government.

Satyendar Jain asserted that a Supreme Court already precluded the Delhi Cabinet from seeking approval for every decision and that such a law will cause harm to anyone who is not in government at the Centre.

Rajinder Nagar MLA Raghav Chadha said that BJP was trying to exact revenge for not being able to win the 2020 elections here, saying this was an indirect way to take over governments. His colleague, Kalkaji MLA Atishi rose to allege that the BJP does not believe in the Constitution.

Meanwhile, Greater Kailash MLA and AAP chief spokesperson Saurabh Bhardwaj said, "I believe the Central government is drowning all sorts of government agencies and institutions. This is just the beginning. Inside the Lok Sabha, we all can see how dignity is being compromised... The BJP is creating new precedence and limitations. This will harm our democracy to a great extent in the long run."