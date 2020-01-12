Residents stage protest against Chandel's death

Greater Noida: Irked over delayed police actions in the murder case of Gaur City resident Gaurav Chandel who was murdered during a robbery bid on the night of January 6, thousands of residents from Gaur City and nearby societies of Greater Noida west on Sunday morning took to street to raise their voice against the inactive policing and deterioration situation of law and order in the area. The protesters marched from ek murti round about to Gaur City and sat on road blocking near Gaur City round about.

Gaurav Chandel, a resident of Gaur city 5th Avenue, was returning from work on the night of January 6 when he was shot two bullets in his head and his car, mobile phone, laptop and other belongings were robbed. Even six days past the incident, police have failed to make any arrest and victim's family have been running from pillar to post to seek justice.

On Sunday morning, for the first time since the incident, the area saw such a massive crowd on the streets. The resident raised slogans against Gautam Buddh Nagar police and demanded justice for Chandel.

"It has been six days past the incident and police are still clueless about the criminals who killed Chandel. Incidents of robbery and other street crimes in the vicinity are reported every day of other which is a threat to the security of those living in the area. Even I travel daily from Faridabad to Greater Noida West in my car and until I reach home, my family remains worried for me. We demand immediate arrest of culprits behind Gaurav's death and financial assistance must be given to the family," said Dheeraj Sharma, a resident of Stellar Jeevan

society.