Residents scramble for essential commodities in north-east Delhi as shops down their shutters

NEW DELHI: As a curfew-like situation prevailed in north-east Delhi, people were seen rushing out to get the last stock of essential commodities available with the shops before they put down their shutters. The worst affected were women who had small children and faced the scarcity of milk. At Jafrabad Mother Dairy, people were seen lined up for milk as all other shops were closed. Those opened did not have any dairy products.



"We are buffering the stock of milk as there are infants and small children in the house, what if the situation doesn't ease in the north-east Delhi and milk which is already in scarcity runs short of supply," said Roshan Ali, who bought some milk as women and men queue up at the local Mother Dairy store.

Several others were not so lucky. The shops closed meant no 'milk' for them.

"The cops are standing on the roads and we cannot move to any other locality to get milk. Moreover, the same situation prevails in the nearby areas. All shops are closed. Those opened are running short of milk. This is pathetic," said a woman in Jafrabad.

In Gokulpuri, a series of shops were shut down, deprived of its regular hustle-bustle, it was an uncommon sight for localities. A local resident of Azad Chowk said, " you could not walk in these lanes without bumping into people. Hardly any shops are open. Milk shop and the local kirana shop opened for a little while today and they shut it again."

Some families managed to procure ration while others started to shout when the shopkeeper shut the shop.

Another resident complained of the skyrocketing price of everyday staples. "Today I bought 1 kg of onion for 90 rupees. There is no other option you have to give whatever price they quote."

In Mustafabad area, people were tensed as there was no ration available in the houses. All the shops in the vicinity or even in the neighbouring vicinity was shut. "Our kids have been asking for milk since morning. Where shall we get it? What will they eat?" asked a resident, who stood outside his home.

All the residents said no one was prepared for such a situation. "Our grocery stock is almost over, what will we eat if this goes on? This is so stressful," said Adil, a young man in the area.

Vegetable and milk prices in some pockets of the violence-hit northeast Delhi has gone up as shops remained shut amid a curfew-like situation in the region that witnessed at least 24 deaths in the last three days in clashes over the amended citizenship act.

Some shops which are opened are running out of supplies quickly and people in certain localities of

Jafrabad, Maujpur, Baburpur, Noorilahi, Yamuna Vihar — which have been the epicentre of the violence — said they have to pay more for these essentials.