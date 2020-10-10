Residents say encroachments, lack of defined road networks a concern

new delhi: A majority of residents and RWAs in both urban and rural villages of the Capital have highlighted to the Delhi Development Authority that their area of concern lies in unplanned construction activities and encroachments within their villages due to a lack of regulations.



The concerns were brought up at public consultations the authority is currently holding with various stakeholder groups to prepare the Master Plan of Delhi 2041 (MPD 2041) in collaboration with the National Institute of Urban Affairs.

Around 65 residents and RWAs participated in the recent meeting and were asked to share their suggestions towards improving the built environment and civic facilities within urban and rural Villages.

Many villages do not even have defined road networks, either in the revenue records or in the master plan, making it difficult to attain building permissions from MCDs (Municipal Corporations of Delhi), the residents pointed out.

Participants also suggested that integrated village development plans should be prepared for the Lal Dora areas/villages as local bodies had not prepared these plans. Issues regarding improved connectivity, access to small shops, social amenities for the local community and upgradation of physical infrastructure were also raised.

Participants highlighted the issue of water scarcity in peripheral areas of Delhi and emphasised the need to create water retention ponds within existing and new developments, increase unpaved areas and create rainwater storage pits along stormwater drains, which will help in improving the water table. Participants also raised concerns over issues such as lack of parking and building safety (earthquakes and fire hazards) that are emerging out of unplanned development and rapid densification of such areas.

Meanwhile, the DDA also held its 54th meeting of the Special Tas Force (constituted to deal with illegal encroachments), where it was revealed that a total of 61,882 complaints have been received by the STF as of September 15. Of these, action has been initiated on 56,295 complaints. Between September 1 and 15, the STF also received 1,732 ATRs (Action Taken Report).

Chairman, STF said, "Close co-ordinated efforts need to be continued by the ULBs and government agencies to take actions for removal of encroachment in accordance with the law". The Delhi Police also assured that all support shall be provided to remove the encroachment from roads and take action on unauthorised construction

effectively.