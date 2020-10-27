Residents red-flag unabated garbage burning to EPCA and authorities

Gurugram: The Haryana State Pollution Control Board and the Municipal Corporation of Gurugram have received over 200 complaints of open garbage burning in the last two weeks alone and the lack of action in such incidents in Gurugram. With wind speeds already bringing pollutants from farm fires of Haryana to the Capital, the fumes from garbage fires will only add to Delhi-NCR's air pollution.



An infamous reason for frequent garbage burning in the city is, of course, the city's inability to devise an efficient waste management system.

Most Resident Welfare Associations (RWAs) have even written to the Environment Pollution Control Authority (EPCA) appraising them of the situation and the lack of action in cases of open garbage burning. Facing criticism for the lack of action, the Gurugram public agencies have also begun to take certain preventive steps.

In addition to levying fines on the people who are found guilty of burning garbage, the MCG has formed a special team that is educating residents about why garbage should not be burned. Surveillance systems are also being strengthened to ensure that there is no burning of garbage at odd hours.

The HSPCB officials have begun the process of night patrolling to make sure that residents do not burn waste.

"At a time when air quality levels in Gurugram are turning poisonous, waste burning in open areas is one of the main reasons for poor air quality. There seems to be no commitment in finding a solution towards recycling the waste and as a result, every one of us is suffering," said Gaurav Chhibber, a resident of Sector-56, Gurugram.

The air quality levels in Gurugram continue to be in the "very poor" category with the Air Quality Index (AQI) hovering between 325 to 375 micrograms per cubic metres.