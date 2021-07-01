Residents of Khori Village lathi charged by Hry Police during stir

New Delhi: Ahead of a protest called by the residents of Faridabad's Khori Village, Haryana Police on Wednesday stopped them from protesting against the eviction orders of the Supreme Court. The Haryana Police also used lathi charge on the residents, who said they were peacefully protesting.



Many activists and residents were also beaten up and detained. The protest was called after court had ordered the eviction and the demolition of the residential colony in a bid to protect the green cover of Aravalli mountain range. In its judgement on June 7, the court had sought compliance reports from Haryana government officials within six weeks.

Section 144 was also imposed on the village. Activist Rajveer Kaur along with others was detained and taken to SurajKund Police Station. A call was given to protest at the police station as the activists were not released till late evening.

A resident of Khori Village said that by imposing section 144 their voices were being curbed.

"They are evicting us and we can not even protest? What kind of justice is this? The court has asked us to just leave and there is nowhere for us to go," the resident said.

As residents lined up to enter Ambedkar Park in their locality for the protest gathering, they were faced with enormous backlash from the police forces who later resorted to lathi-charge. The police said that they could not let a protest gathering take place in the view of the orders of the Supreme Court and the state government.

Post the SC order, electricity and water supply in the village remain snapped causing deep distress amid the rising heat in Delhi. The residents have been going as far as three kilometres away to the Lal Kuan area to get water supply.