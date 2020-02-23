Residents of Gurugram protest extended bar timings of pubs
Gurugram: The decision by the Haryana government of extending the bar timings have not gone down well with some of the residents as well as the members of the political
parties. Veteran Congress leader Captain Ajay Yadav who is the six-time MLA from Rewari and also contested as a Congress candidate from Gurugram Lok Sabha seat did not welcome the move.
"I criticise the Haryana government's decision to keep the liquor bar open till 3 am in Gurugram, Faridabad, and Panchkula because due to excessive drinking crime against women will increase and also create law and order problems. Youth will get alcoholic and go astray," said Captain Yadav.
It is important to note that illegal activities in pubs and nightclubs of Gurugram have courted controversies earlier. Owing to the illegal activities taking place in the KK Rao, the former Gurugram Police Commissioner had issued several diktats for the operating nightclubs including a setting of a deadline for closure.
In MG Road where a large number of pubs and bars are located, the residents also held a march demanding the closure of certain pubs and bars. Owing to public pressure Gurugram police had acted and closed down certain pubs and bars.
