Residents of Centrum park file complaint against builder for poor maintenance of lifts

Gurugram: Residents of Indiabulls Centrum Park in 103 have lodged a complaint against the builder with the Department of Town and Country Planning (DTCP) for poor maintenance of lifts in their apartment complex.

In a written complaint, the residents have cited how poor functioning of the lifts is jeopardizing the safety of the residents who are living in the residential society.

Highlighting the dangers of malfunctioning lifts, the residents mentioned how one of the residents had narrowly escaped death after the lift he was travelling in became dysfunctional and suddenly slid down from the eighth floor to the third floor. The resident who has sustained injuries has been admitted to the hospital.

Highlighting that this is the fifth such incident of free fall of lifts in recent months, the letter said residents may now even plan to file a police complaint against the builder.

The aggrieved residents have said that even though the builder had been warned by public officials to improve the condition of the lifts on writing the situation has not improved.

"Our life is in danger in Centrum Park. The freefall of lifts is reported for the fifth time but Indiabulls is not taking any appropriate action; they are trying to put many issues under the carpet. Concerned authorities should take action before any major tragedy occurs," said Rajnish Sahay, one of the residents of Centrum Park.

Since 2019, there are 20 such complaints that are pending with DTCP against builders of residential projects like Raheja's Atharva and Vedanta society, Ireo Victory Valley and ILD Greens. Most of these projects are less than 10 years old, however, residents living in these societies allege poor maintenance due to substandard materials being used. Most of the builders, in their defence, claim that they are not being paid enough maintenance fees by the residents.

Most cash-strapped builders have outsourced their work to maintenance agencies to cut costs. It has however not improved the situation as there are complaints that builders often refuse to pay the maintenance agencies which is, in turn, found compromising on the quality.